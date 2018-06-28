Pipeline joins elite class of mission-driven companies that find economic opportunity where others see problems

Pipeline today announced its participation in the first-ever class of Techstars Impact Accelerator, which backs mission-driven technology founders from around the globe looking to solve pressing social and environmental issues. Pipeline, an award-winning Denver-based startup whose software platform increases financial performance of companies through closing the gender gap, is one of 10 for-profit companies invited to the program taking place in Austin, Texas, this summer.

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. “As a member of Techstars Impact, Pipeline is recognized as in the top one percent of all social impact, for-profit companies,” said Katica Roy, CEO and founder of Pipeline. “This program will propel forward our goal of closing the gender gap in our lifetime.”

Pipeline’s proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and take action against gender biases. Pipeline’s platform informs human capital decisions: hiring, pay, performance, potential and promotion. These insights allow employers to stop unconscious bias before it happens, with the goal of closing the gender equity gap.

“While the social need for parity is widely recognized, closing the gender gap is also an economic opportunity,” Roy continued. “Pipeline’s participation in Techstars Impact will help expedite the time to gender parity. That is a win for women and men, for companies and for the global economy.”

“Pipeline is leading the charge in socially driven technologies; with a mission of gender parity intrinsic to its business model,” said Zoe Schlag, managing director, Techstars Impact. “Closing the gender gap is something that we stand behind. We can’t wait to see what the Pipeline team accomplishes in the accelerator program.”

Pipeline’s founding team headed to Austin earlier this month to kick off the program. Over the next two months the team will be participating in the highly regarded program which concludes on Demo Day, August 23, in Austin.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is an award-winning Denver-based technology company that increases financial performance of companies through closing the gender equity gap. Pipeline’s proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and action against the gender biases costing the U.S. alone $2 trillion. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com.

About Techstars Impact Accelerator

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars Impact backs for-profit, mission driven entrepreneurs building technologies to solve pressing social and environmental challenges. We invest $120k into startups who like us, believe that our deepest problem sets represent our biggest opportunities.

