Transcend Air Corporation announces the development of the Vy 400 (Vy), a six-seat, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, and the proposed launch of a new airline service that will deliver business travelers directly to and from major city centers.

The Vy will provide faster, more affordable door-to-door service than either helicopters or conventional airplanes, without the need for airports. Transcend will deliver service right from major city centers, such as Manhattan and downtown Boston, using VTOL-ready landing pads.

The Vy features a tilt-wing, fly-by-wire design that flies at 405 miles per hour – three times faster than traditional helicopters – with a range of 450 miles.

Transcend plans to launch commuter airline service in early 2024.

The lightweight, carbon-fiber Vy is the ultimate evolution of a fifty year old proven concept. The modern Vy will come with low operating costs and enhanced safety, by featuring novel advanced avionics and a whole-aircraft parachute that has already been in use for nearly twenty years.

Greg Bruell, co-founder and CEO of Transcend says, “This is a necessary and transformative addition to city-to-city transportation options. It solves multiple problems at once: we’ll take cars off congested roads, reduce pollution around airports, and lower the cost of air transportation while drastically reducing travel times.”

About Transcend Air

Transcend Air Corporation is a group of experienced aerospace executives, engineers, and entrepreneurs who have designed a tiltwing VTOL aircraft, the Vy 400. Three times faster than helicopters, with half the operating costs, and enhanced safety, we expect it to grow to dominate the VIP transport helicopter segment. It will also enable a new city-center to city-center airline service, cheaper than current air travel options, and three to five times faster door to door. Since 2009, we have built and flown 15 prototype VTOL aircraft, giving our patent-pending Vy a nearly decade-long lineage of real-world experience. Using proven technologies, including the P&WC PT6A engine and BRS Aerospace whole-aircraft parachute, and requiring no new regulatory regimes nor air traffic control systems, the Vy will finally bring the promise of civil VTOL flight within everyone’s reach.

