Amy Hennig has not been with Electronic Arts since January, Eurogamer learned today from the Gamelab conference in Barcelona, Spain. The former Uncharted director and writer said that she has now started an independent studio.

Hennig was working at EA’s Visceral studio on a Star Wars game codenamed Ragtag. EA closed the studio in October and moved the project to EA Vancouver with plans to turn the linear experience into an open world game. But we were unsure of what Hennig’s status became after this shakeup.

Now we know she is no longer with EA. She hopes that her new studio will maintain a small staff (no more than 15 people) and work on new projects, including VR games.

But her Star Wars game is no more, with EA Vancouver taking taking a different approach with the license.

“So, yeah, I’m not doing anything Star Wars,” Hennig told Eurogamer. “And, who knows what the future may hold, but that project is on the shelf now. The Vancouver studio is working on something pretty different. It’s really not … y’know, once you go more open world it’s such a different game to the one we were making. Everybody loved what we were doing and I’d love to see us resurrect that somehow, but it’s complicated.”