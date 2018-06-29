Waluigi is not playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Instead, he is once again an Assist Trophy, the Smash Bros. equivalent of a cameo appearance. It caused the Washington Post to say that “Waluigi was robbed and humiliated by Nintendo,” which I’m sure caught the attention of the Pulitzer Prize committee.

Fans of Luigi’s lanky nemesis are upset, but what about the man himself? Well, you can listen to his lament above.

The song comes from Matthew Taranto, whose webcomic Brawl in the Family did a lot to help popularize the character. He’s created other Waluigi song parodies before, including the new holiday classic Carol of the Waa.

We may not be able to destroy Mario, Mega Man, and Link as Waluigi in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but maybe this song can help us come to terms with out grief.

Waa.