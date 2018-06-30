On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about Summer Games Done Quick, Mario Tennis Aces online, and more.

We also had some news with Microsoft’s Xbox Community Content platform and more.

Listen, won’t you?

Here’s what we talked about:

Wolfenstein 2

Battlefield V

Overwatch with Hammond

Mario Tennis Aces

SGDQ

Xbox One gets Steam Workshop-like platform

Amy Hennis left EA

Bluehole dropped Fortnite lawsuit

Hollow Knight on Switch is selling very well

Google is planning a game platform

Mario Kart 8 gets Toy-Con support

PUBG Mobile’s progression pass leads to 365% boost

Pokemon Go is back

Until next time!