Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 scored a surprise and took the Best of Show award in the prestigious Game Critics Awards for the best games of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

It’s a surprise in part because Resident Evil 2 (a remake of the classic 1998 survival horror game) had three nominations from the group of game critics, while Electronic Arts’ Anthem had five nominations and From Software’s/Activision’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had four nominations.

I was one of a few dozen judges again. The Game Critics Awards are organized by Geoff Keighley (who runs one of gaming’s biggest award shows), and they include game journalists as judges from numerous publications. My votes in order were for The Amazing Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V, Rage 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But clearly I was outvoted.

It’s always nice to see what the pack of game critics favors. And I think it was nice to see awards for smaller games such as Overcooked 2 from Team17 (best family and social game), Total War: Three Kingdoms (best strategy game), and Ori and the Will of the Wisps (best independent game). I was also glad to see Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, made for people with limited mobility, win the award for best hardware/peripheral.

Here’s the winners for 2018’s Game Critics Awards.

Image Credit: Team17

Best of Show