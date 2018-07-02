Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 scored a surprise and took the Best of Show award in the prestigious Game Critics Awards for the best games of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).
It’s a surprise in part because Resident Evil 2 (a remake of the classic 1998 survival horror game) had three nominations from the group of game critics, while Electronic Arts’ Anthem had five nominations and From Software’s/Activision’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had four nominations.
I was one of a few dozen judges again. The Game Critics Awards are organized by Geoff Keighley (who runs one of gaming’s biggest award shows), and they include game journalists as judges from numerous publications. My votes in order were for The Amazing Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V, Rage 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But clearly I was outvoted.
It’s always nice to see what the pack of game critics favors. And I think it was nice to see awards for smaller games such as Overcooked 2 from Team17 (best family and social game), Total War: Three Kingdoms (best strategy game), and Ori and the Will of the Wisps (best independent game). I was also glad to see Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, made for people with limited mobility, win the award for best hardware/peripheral.
Here’s the winners for 2018’s Game Critics Awards.
Resident Evil 2
(Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Original Game
Dreams
(Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best Console
Marvel’s Spider-Man
(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best VR/AR Game
Tetris Effect
(Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)
Best PC Game
Anthem
(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox Adaptive Controller
(Microsoft)
Best Action Game
Anthem
(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Action/Adventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man
(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best RPG
Kingdom Hearts III
(Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Fighting Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
(Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)
Best Racing Game
Forza Horizon 4
(Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)
Best Sports Game
FIFA 19
(EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Strategy Game
Total War: Three Kingdoms
(Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)
Best Family/Social Game
Overcooked 2
(Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Best Online Multiplayer
Battlefield V
(EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Independent Game
Ori and the Will of Wisps
(Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)
Best Ongoing Game
Fortnite
(Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Special Commendations for Graphics
Cyberpunk 2077
(CD Projekt Red for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
The Last of Us Part II
(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Ghost of Tsushima
(Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Sound
The Last of Us Part II
(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Innovation
Cyberpunk 2077
(CD Projekt Red for PC, PS4, Xbox One)