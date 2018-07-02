Bandai Namco announced today that it will release the Namco Museum Arcade Pac for Nintendo Switch on September 28.

The Namco Museum Arcade Pac includes Namco Museum and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus. Namco Museum is a compilation of classic games that came out separately for the Switch last year. It includes:

Pac-Man (1980)

Galaga (1981)

Dig Dug (1982)

The Tower of Druaga (1984)

Sky Kid (1985)

Rolling Thunder (1986)

Galaga ’88 (1987)

Splatterhouse (1988)

Rolling Thunder 2 (1990)

Tank Force (1991)

Pac-Man Vs. (2003)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus is a faster, more visually vibrant take on the classic arcade game. The Switch version launched separately this February.

Unlike past Nintendo systems, the Switch doesn’t have a dedicated online store for classic games (the Virtual Console). Compilations like this are the best way to get retro titles. Other companies, including SNK and Capcom, have made similar collections for Switch.