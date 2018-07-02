Nearly four months after the revelation that Facebook failed to stop data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica from utilizing improperly obtained data of up to 87 million Facebook users, U.S. agencies have remained quiet as to what punishment the company will face, if any. Now, a new report from the Washington Post gives more detail into what federal investigators are reportedly looking at.

The Post spoke to five sources “familiar with the official inquiries.” The sources said that for now, the focus of the investigation is on how Facebook dealt with Cambridge Analytica privately versus what it publicly reported — including statements that Mark Zuckerberg gave when he testified in front of Congress in April — and whether those disclosures were “sufficiently complete and timely.”

The Post also reported that the agencies investigating Facebook now include the FBI, the SEC, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Justice Department.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to VentureBeat that it had received questions from those four agencies, and that “we are cooperating with officials in the U.S., U.K. and beyond. We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged to continue our assistance as their work continues.”

The FTC previously released a statement after the Cambridge Analytica news broke in March that it had an “open, non-public investigation” into the privacy practices of Facebook.

British data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica — which worked on a number of political campaigns, including that of U.S. President Donald Trump — obtained the data through a quiz called thisisyourdigitallife. 3,000 users took the quiz, which unbeknownst to them, gave the quiz creator access to certain data from their Facebook friends. The quiz creator, Aleksander Kogan, then gave that data to Cambridge Analytica, which had never gotten user consent to use the data in the first place. Cambridge Analytica then used the data to create targeted ads.

Facebook first got wind that Cambridge Analytica obtained the data in 2015, and sent them a letter asking them to destroy the data. Cambridge Analytica said that the firm did, but Facebook never followed up to ensure that the company did. After British news outlet The Guardian reported that Cambridge Analytica continued to use the data, Zuckerberg has been called to testify in front of both the U.S. Congress and the U.K. House of Commons (though he has only testified in front of the former). Cambridge Analytica, in the face of intense scrutiny from the U.S. and U.K. government, shut down in May.

During his Congressional testimony, Zuckerberg said that the company was still “getting to the bottom of what Cambridge Analytica exactly did,” and that in hindsight, it was a mistake to not follow up with Cambridge Analytica to ensure that it had destroyed user data. He also said that Facebook would have to do an audit into Cambridge Analytica’s systems to know exactly what the company did with the data, but that that audit was “temporarily ceded” in order to let the U.K. government complete their own investigation.