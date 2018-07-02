Presented by Intel

Virtual reality didn’t take off the way some people expected it to. But developers like Skydance Interactive know that in order to thrive in this space, you have to be patient — and listen to your fanbase.

Last summer, the Los Angeles-based studio released Archangel for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift. At the time, the on-rails shooter was a single-player affair, telling the story about a rebel group using a powerful mech to fight against the evil HUMNX corporation. While players enjoyed the game, they had two big requests: multiplayer and free-roaming movement. Skydance heard them loud and clear, which is why it immediately started working on Archangel: Hellfire.

Out now on Steam Early Access for the Rift and Vive (with an official release date on July 17), the Hellfire update adds an online 2-on-2 multiplayer mode with six different mechs and a wide assortment of weapons and abilities. We recently got to see it in action at the VRLA 2018 convention, where Skydance revealed Hellfire’s gameplay for the first time. It also hosted an exciting tournament between audience members and developers.

Click on the video below to watch some highlights from the competition and to learn more about Archangel: Hellfire.

