A San Mateo, California County judge dismissed felony assault and child abuse charges against Zain Jaffer, who was formerly the founder and CEO of mobile ad firm Vungle.

Jaffer was placed on leave last October and later dismissed when the charges surfaced. He was accused of felony assault, battery against a police officer ,and a lewd act upon a child, among other charges. At the time, many members of the industry expressed shock at the charges.

The case was a big setback not only for Jaffer, but also for Vungle, the San Francisco-based maker of a video advertising platform. Jaffer was replaced by Rick Tallman, who was the chief operating officer at Vungle, and it continued to launch products and services in the video ad industry.

At the request of the San Mateo County district attorney’s office, county judge Stephanie Garrett dismissed all charges related to Jaffer, according to a press release from Jaffer’s public relations company.

The statement said that Jaffer maintained his innocence throughout this traumatic ordeal and is thankful to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for taking a closer look at the facts and evidence and dismissing all charges. The statement went on to say that Jaffer never abused his children, sexually or otherwise, and never committed any crimes.