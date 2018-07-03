Funko, the company behind all of those miniature character figures via its Pop brand, is making cereals (Funko’s) based on Mega Man and Cuphead.

Funko has long created figures based on video game characters. The company is now getting into the actual gaming business, with Microsoft announcing Gears Pop in June at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. This new venture may seem cute, but cereal is no joke. Grand View Research expects the cereal market to be worth $54.31 billion by 2025.

The Mega Man cereal will be available at GameStop during July, while the Cuphead & Mugman Funko’s will be at Hot Topic during the same month. Both locations have large sections devoted to Funko Pops, so they already have an audience for this kind of merchandise. GameStop customers are more likely to know who Mega Man is than your normal local grocery store visitor. Both cereals will include a Funko figure.

Both cereals feature multigrain O shapes. The Cuphead one will be red, while the Mega Man cereal will be blue. Both change milk to their respective colors.

The line of Funko’s will also include cereals based on Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Gollum. But those characters weren’t created for video games, so we don’t care as much.