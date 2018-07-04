It’s Independence Day in the United States, and we are celebrating the only way we know how: eating and drinking too much while an ambulance rushes our uncle to the emergency room after he blew his fingers off with an M-80. But I don’t mess with traditional explosives — video games have more than enough fireworks for me.

I’ve put together a quick video game tribute to fireworks in the video below, and you can celebrate the Fourth of July digitally and safely by clicking play. Go ahead, and enjoy!

Eat plenty of hot dogs for me!