An array of new iPads and Macs could be just around the corner, as Apple has just registered five new iPads and five new Macs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). As discovered by Consomac, the registrations notably include Apple operating system versions that suggest a near-term launch.

On July 4, Apple registered new tablets with model numbers A1876, A1934, A1979, A2013, and A2014, each including iOS 11 instead of iOS 12. Since Apple is expected to release iOS 12 in the fall — likely in September — the registration of iOS 11 tablets yesterday implies that the new iPads will arrive in July or August, before the company officially debuts several new iPhone models.

Apple also registered personal computers with model numbers A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989, and A1990, all with macOS version 10.13 — High Sierra. Like iOS 12, macOS 10.14 has been announced for release later this year as macOS Mojave, narrowing the likely release window of the new computers to July or August.

Whispers within the industry have suggested Apple may hold an event to reveal new iPads and Macs in July, but that’s far from certain at this point. In the past, Apple filed for EEC registrations roughly a month before unveiling new products, but in April the company registered 11 new iPhones without any subsequent product releases. The iOS 11 devices were at that point speculated to include a second-generation iPhone SE but have remained shrouded in mystery for months.

Apart from the release date, the key remaining question is which devices the registrations represent. Rumors regarding updated iPad Pros with TrueDepth cameras and larger screens have been circulating for months, and Animoji support for iPads was recently discovered in a beta version of iOS 12. It’s unclear whether a custom version of iOS 11 would include the same feature, but it’s entirely possible.

On the Mac side, updated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models have been rumored for some time, but specifics about their features have remained cloudy. A supposed “13-inch Retina MacBook Air” has been feted as a possible followup to the 12-inch MacBook or the current 13-inch MacBook Air, and Apple has been said to be working on an improved keyboard design for the MacBook Pro following user complaints and lawsuits. But other Macs, notably including the Mac mini, have been awaiting updates much longer than the popular and more frequently tweaked MacBook lineup.