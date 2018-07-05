Funcom’s open-world survival adventure Conan Exiles has emerged victorious, becoming the developer’s fastest-selling and best-selling title. It initially launched in Early Access on PC in January 2017, selling more than 320,000 copies in its first week, before its full release this May for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The 2008 Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures was Funcom’s previous best-seller, selling 1.4 million copies in three years. Conan Exiles has already surpassed that number in less than a year and a half. Both games are based off of fantasy and science fiction writer Robert E. Howard’s iconic Conan the Barbarian character and mythos.

While Age of Conan was a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Conan Exiles is better classified as a survival sandbox game in the vein of popular titles like Facepunch Studios’ Rust and Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Survival Evolved. Up to 40 people can play together on a server, facing environmental hazards in the world’s biomes and dungeons, battling each other, and surviving The Purge, which are timed attacks on a player’s base by non-playable characters and creatures.

Throughout Conan Exiles’ Early Access, Funcom pushed out over 30 major updates and more than 100 patches to the game. After its launch in May, it also released the DLC The Imperial East, with a new one to come in August, Jewel of the West, which will feature new building materials, weapons, and armor from the fictional country Aquilonia. Funcom has also announced a free update that will come later this year that will enable players to tame creatures and enlist them to help guard bases.

Aside from its Conan-centric games, Funcom also developed the MMORPG Secret World Legends, which is set in the modern day and stars urban legends and conspiracies. Its previous title was The Secret World, but the developer rebooted it after its paltry performance. The studio also developed the classic point-and-click adventure game The Longest Journey in 1999, which released for iOS in 2014.