Live.me announced the launch of Fluxr, a mobile gaming and esports live streaming platform that aims to enhance gamer experiences with mobile-first features and on-and-offline gaming events.

In its first major collaboration, Fluxr is partnering with Tencent and PUBG Corp. to jointly promote PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile through in-app activations and real-world esports tournaments. Live.me is the mobile app developer behind popular live broadcasting app LiveMe.

Fluxr is a standalone app that builds on LiveMe’s dedicated gaming channel, which regularly features popular gaming personalities like SSSniperWolf and Eclihpse, and accounts for more than 2,000 hours of live content created daily on LiveMe, which has 60 million users.

“Gaming has become one of the top drivers of growth for LiveMe, so we saw an exciting opportunity to spin off the gaming channel into its own platform to give gamers and viewers a richer experience,” said Yuki He, founder and CEO of Live.me, in a statement. “With the boom of mobile games and professional esports, we’re leveraging our experience and resources in the live streaming space to deliver interactive user experiences and innovative new features through Fluxr.”

Image Credit: Live.me

PC and console gaming is supported on the app, but Fluxr will focus primarily on mobile gaming, highlighting a diverse range of mobile titles including PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Roblox, Clash Royale, Minecraft, Fortnite, and more.

The app is optimized for a mobile-first viewing and streaming experience, allowing gamers to go live with the click of a button. Streamers can earn money through the app’s virtual gifting mechanism, a popular feature borrowed from LiveMe that enables fans to reward their favorite gamers with virtual gifts that carry cash value.

Mobile is the fastest-growing gaming segment, accounting for more than 80 percent of all revenue from Apple and Google Play’s app stores and nearly half of all gaming revenue, according to mobile measurement firm Sensor Tower.

“We truly believe the future of gaming is mobile, and we are committed to building a strong ecosystem of mobile gamers and audiences worldwide,” said He.

But mobile esports are in a much earlier stage than PC or console game esports. So Fluxr plans to form its own esports league and host online and offline tournaments in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. The strategic partnership between Fluxr and Tencent will provide a platform to connect gamers, fans, and game developers worldwide, starting with a series of gaming events and activations for PUBG Mobile.

Moving forward, Tencent plans to continue providing resources to jointly explore the live streaming and esports market for the mobile gaming industry with Fluxr as a key partner in North America.

Available for iOS and Android, Fluxr launches with an initial roster of 200 streamers and will soon start incentivizing LiveMe’s gaming broadcasters to make the transition to Fluxr as it ramps up gamer recruitment over the coming months.