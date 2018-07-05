NIS America announced today that RPG Maker MV is coming out for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019.

The RPG Maker series gives users the tools to, as you might have guessed, make their own role-playing games in the style of Japanese classics like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. The series debuted in 1992 and has thrived on PC. Indie studios have used the software to create notable games like To the Moon.

New entries in the series come out every few years or so. RPG Maker MV debuted for PC in 2015. IT costs $80 on Steam. Coming to consoles will help the title reach a larger audience of people who want to create their own RPG projects, further pushing the widening of game development that we’ve seen in the 2010s thanks to the growth of game tools like Unreal Engine and Unity (free or otherwise).

But this is not the first time the series has come to consoles. The first RPG Maker released for the Super Famicom (the Japanese counterpart of the Super Nintendo) in 1995. Even the Nintendo 3DS had its own entry in 2017, RPG Maker Fes.