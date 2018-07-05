Valve’s digital PC store Steam revealed the games that have sold best on its platform so far in 2018.

The list separates games into multiple tiers, with Platinum being at the top. We’ve asked Valve what the threshold is for a game to be considered Platinum on Steam. They appear in groups with no particular order. So we know which games were among the best sellers, but we don’t know which is leading the pack.

The Platinum games include:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Rocket League

Civilization VI

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Jurassic World: Evolution

Warhammer: Vermintide II

Rainbow Six: Siege

Grand Theft Auto V

Warframe

Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds

Far Cry 5

The list includes many games you’d expect to see, like perennial Valve hits Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 along with triple-A titles like Far Cry 5 and Grand Theft Auto V. The list does include some surprises, including Jurassic World: Evolution, a licensed park simulator that just came out on June 12.

Warframe also made it Platinum. The free-to-play cooperative shooter launched in 2013, but it has been able to thrive thanks to continued support and content updates. The inclusion of free-to-play games on the list indicates that “best seller” is based on revenue, not literal number of digital copies sold.

Valve also listed the best selling VR games of the year so far. You can see that list here. Indie VR hits like Beat Saber and Super Hot VR were able to make the Platinum category along with games like Fallout 4 VR and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR.

Valve also gave special recognition to games that have had over 100,000 concurrent players during 2018. These include:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Grand Theft Auto V

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Warframe

Rainbow Six: Siege

Dota 2

No surprises there.