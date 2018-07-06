The Pokémon Company International announced today that its free-to-play game Pokémon Quest has reached 7.5 million downloads on the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

That number was at 2.5 million on June 20. But that was when the game was only available on Switch, with that version launching on May 30. The iOS and Android versions launched on June 27 and helped grow Pokémon Quest’s downloads.

Those are strong numbers, although they do not match the phenomenon of Pokémon Go. That location-based mobile hit has had over 800 million downloads since launching in 2016. For a more modest comparison, you can look Pokémon Duel. That mobile free-to-play game launched in late 2016 and has had over 34 million downloads. Quest has a ways to go match that success, although it has been available for a shorter amount of time. In total, this is the sixth Pokémon game to reach mobile.

In Pokémon Quest, you create a team of Pokémon and then battle waves of enemy monsters. The game has a block-based aesthetic similar to Minecraft. We criticized Pokémon Quest for simple gameplay and pay-to-play mechanics.

Pokémon still has major games coming out this year with Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, which come out for the Switch on November 16. These games are simplified updates of the original Red and Blue versions of Pokémon. They will also be compatible with the mobile hit Pokémon Go.