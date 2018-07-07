Harmonix’s Rock Band VR was a pretty good stab at bringing the rhythm genre into VR, though it was let down by only supporting the series’ guitar peripheral. Riff VR from IMEX Media wants to go one step further.

Fresh off of a new update on Steam Early Access, Riff VR lets you strum, drum, and sing in VR with no extra peripherals needed. Based on the trailer below, the game looks pretty similar to the Rock Band and Guitar Hero games, but takes full advantage of position-tracked controllers for realistic instrument controls and even VR avatars.

Riff comes with 20 songs ready to play including tracks from artists like Fall Out Boy and KISS (full tracklist is below). You can of course expect more songs to be added over time.

On top of this, there’s also an AR version of the game now available on iOS for $4. There’s no gameplay to this spin-off, but you can summon a virtual band to play pretty much anywhere you want them to.

The VR version, meanwhile, is currently available at 30% off of its usual price of $20. The game supports both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Full tracklist:

Europe – The Final Countdown

KISS – I was Made for Loving You

Night Ranger – Rock in America

Grand Funk Railroad – We’re an American Band

Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama

The Music Explosion – Little Bit O’Soul

3 Doors Down – Kryptonite

The All-American Rejects – Swing, Swing

Everclear – Santa Monica

Fall Out Boy – Sugar, We’re Going Down

38 Special – Hold on Loosely

The James Gang – Funk 49

Night Ranger – Sister Christian

Poison – Talk Dirty to Me

X Ambassadors – Renegades

Marcy Playground – Sex and Candy

Deep Blue Something – Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Telsa – Modern Day Cowboy

Poison – Nothin’ but a Good Time

