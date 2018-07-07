Harmonix’s Rock Band VR was a pretty good stab at bringing the rhythm genre into VR, though it was let down by only supporting the series’ guitar peripheral. Riff VR from IMEX Media wants to go one step further.
Fresh off of a new update on Steam Early Access, Riff VR lets you strum, drum, and sing in VR with no extra peripherals needed. Based on the trailer below, the game looks pretty similar to the Rock Band and Guitar Hero games, but takes full advantage of position-tracked controllers for realistic instrument controls and even VR avatars.
Riff comes with 20 songs ready to play including tracks from artists like Fall Out Boy and KISS (full tracklist is below). You can of course expect more songs to be added over time.
On top of this, there’s also an AR version of the game now available on iOS for $4. There’s no gameplay to this spin-off, but you can summon a virtual band to play pretty much anywhere you want them to.
The VR version, meanwhile, is currently available at 30% off of its usual price of $20. The game supports both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Full tracklist:
- Europe – The Final Countdown
- KISS – I was Made for Loving You
- Night Ranger – Rock in America
- Grand Funk Railroad – We’re an American Band
- Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
- The Music Explosion – Little Bit O’Soul
- 3 Doors Down – Kryptonite
- The All-American Rejects – Swing, Swing
- Everclear – Santa Monica
- Fall Out Boy – Sugar, We’re Going Down
- 38 Special – Hold on Loosely
- The James Gang – Funk 49
- Night Ranger – Sister Christian
- Poison – Talk Dirty to Me
- X Ambassadors – Renegades
- Marcy Playground – Sex and Candy
- Deep Blue Something – Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Telsa – Modern Day Cowboy
- Poison – Nothin’ but a Good Time
