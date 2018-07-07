Carbon Studio’s The Wizards is one of the more polished spellcasting games you can play in a VR headset, and now it’s getting a mobile-based spinoff.

The studio this week released The Wizards: Trials of Meliora for Oculus Go and Gear VR. It’s essentially a wave shooter that gives you a taste of the full experience available on PC VR headsets. You’ll use gesture-based controls to summon spells and fight off waves of enemies across three settings. As you play you’ll be able to level up and evolve your character suited to your playstyle.

Check it out in the trailer below. Mechanically it looks pretty simple but, making use of Unreal Engine 4, it stays true to Carbon’s flair for visuals.

The game’s available now at a discounted price of $3.50 (usually $4).

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018