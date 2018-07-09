Monster Hunter: World is one of the biggest hits of the first half of 2018, and it is coming to PC on August 9. It will have support for 2160p ultra HD resolution as well as 60 frames per second. The console versions launched January 26, but they didn’t run at 4K60. Instead, you had to choose between a higher resolution or a higher frame rate, and you didn’t get true 4K or a solid 60 frames per second no matter what you chose on PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. On PC, publisher Capcom is committing to hitting 4K60 on with World when it launches next month.

Monster Hunter: World is available to preorder on Steam right now for $60, and that comes with a preorder exclusive armor set. Capcom has also revealed the minimum and recommended specs. For the GPU, you’ll need at least a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon R7 260x, but the publisher recommends a GTX 1060 or Radeon 570X. For CPU, you’ll be fine with most processors from the last few years, but you’ll do best with a recent i3 or Ryzen.

Here’s the trailer for the PC release:

Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in Capcom’s long-running megapopular series. But Monster Hunter has always had more fans in Japan than any other region — or at least that was the case until World. With this version, the publisher streamlined and refined the gameplay and mechanics, and it positioned it as a blockbuster release for PS4 and Xbox One. All of that helped Monster Hunter: World find massive success worldwide, and Capcom has since shipped 8 million copies. The company also called it one of its fastest-selling games ever.

Now, on the PC, the publisher has a chance to hit an entirely different audience with what could end up as the best Monster Hunter: World experience yet with its ultra-sharp resolution and smooth 60 frames per second gameplay.

More than anything, this will give the series yet another chance to win me over. Hopefully a PC version is what it will take.