Nexon and Electronic Arts have cancelled their development of Titanfall Online, which would have been an exclusive Titanfall online shooter game for Asian markets.

Game Focus reported that the two companies had invested more than three years in the project, but the small group player tests didn’t get a positive result. And the South Korean news site Game Focus said that the online game market changed a lot during the time the game was in the works.

“It is true that Nexon and EA have agreed to cancel Titanfall Online under a business decision,” a Nexon representative told Game Focus. “After much deliberation, it was decided that reallocating development resources to another project was better for the company.”

Last year, EA bought Titanfall maker Respawn Entertainment for $455 million, snatching it away from Nexon (both a partner and a rival in this case), which had reportedly made a competing offer. We’re seeking additional information from EA and Nexon.