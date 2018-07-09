Update at 10:49 p.m. July 9: Xbox Live is back up and running.

Xbox Live is having connectivity problems tonight, July 9, and it is preventing players on Xbox One and Windows 10 to get connected to certain games and services. Microsoft has not updated its status site yet, but players have taken to social media to complain about the outage.

This outage is affecting a large number of people, and it is causing error messages for people who are trying to launch games like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or Call of Duty: WWII on their Xbox One console. On Windows 10, players are seeing issues getting on State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves. The connectivity issues are also causing complications for video services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Tonight’s Xbox Live problems come as Microsoft has had a relatively strong year in terms of the reliability of its service. It has not had very many major outages in 2018, which is impressive considering fans have flooded the platform (and many others) to play online games like Fortnite and PUBG. But the good news for Fortnite fans is that if you can’t get connected on your Microsoft system, you can always whip out your Nintendo Switch, smartphone, tablet, or PC and continue playing with your same Epic account. Just don’t try to do that with a PlayStation 4.