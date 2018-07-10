Ubisoft announced Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars today, a new downloadable adventure that takes the series to the red planet.

Far Cry 5, which launched on March 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, is the fastest-selling installment in Ubisoft’s first-person shooter open-world franchis, which debuted in 2004. It takes place in Montana and has players fighting a cult. Postrelease content like this gives Ubisoft a way to keep monetizing the game and boost player engagement.

The first DLC adventure, Hours of Darkness, came out in June. It took players to Vietnam. Players get both that, this new campaign, and a zombie-themed adventure in August if they buy the $30 season pass. You can also buy Lost on Mars separately for $10.

On Mars, players will have access to new weapons (including blasters) and space jets. And you’ll be fighting bug-like Martians.

Past Far Cry games have had unique settings. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (a standalone expansion) has an ’80s inspired futuristic world. Far Cry Primal, a nonnumbered entry in the series, features caveman in a prehistoric world.