We’re back after taking a week off for Independence Day, and everyone is talking about ArenaNet. Well, the GamesBeat Decides podcast is not going to miss out on a situation like this. That studio’s decision to fire two of its Guild Wars II writers for being mildly abrasive on Twitter takes up a good portion of this week’s news section.

In addition to overreactions from ArenaNet management, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti also talk about the first 10 hours of Octopath Traveler, Frostpunk, and the Nintendo Virtual Boy. The Decides crew also weighs in on Steam sales, Todd Howard, and Crash Bandicoot.

You can hear all that and more by clicking play below or downloading here. Join us, won’t you?

Here’s what we talked about:

Octopath Traveler

Frostpunk

Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-Tered Edtion

The Sexy Brutale

Virtual Boy

ArenaNet has messed up

Steam’s best-selling PC games

Todd Howard says things

Monster Hunter: World comes to PC August 9

Super Mario 64 in 60 frames per second

Ratchet & Clank is Insomniac’s best-selling game

Crash Bandicoot is the fastest-selling Switch game in 2018

Nintendo is going to announce more games later this year

A lot of third-party games are coming to Switch

Hearthstone expansion

Please don’t try to get us fired!