Blizzard today announced Hearthstone‘s next expansion, The Boomsday Project. It will launch for the PC and mobile digital card game on August 7.

The set and its 135 cards will be the first to focus on mechs since Hearthstone’s first expansion, Goblins & Gnomes, which released in 2014. Hearthstone is the king of the digital card game market, and new expansions give players a reason to buy more packs. The set includes new mechanics, like the Magnetic keyword. This will combine cards to share stats and powers.

Image Credit: Blizzard

Thematically, the set focuses on Dr. Boom, a character introduced in Goblins & Gnomes. He has a reputation for being one of the games’ stronger minions ever. Now he has a new lab set up in the Netherstorm, a fragmented place stuck in a magical storm in Warcraf’ts Outland.

Each class is also getting a Legendary Spell. We’ve seen Legendary Minions and Weapons, but this is a first time spells are getting the treatment.

Image Credit: Blizzard

Meanwhile, Omega cards will have extra powers if you play them when you have 10 mana crystals, ensuring that you may want to hold them until you’re late in a game.

Image Credit: Blizzard

The Doomsday Project will also include a new single-player campaign, The Puzzle Lab. Blizzard will share more details on the new mode at a later date.

This is the second Hearthstone expansion of 2018. Blizzard groups these sets into themed years, with this being the Year of the Raven. We’ll have one more expansion later in 2018. Once the first expansion of 2019 comes out, we’ll see a Standard Rotation, which will make older sets ineligible in the game’s Standard modes.