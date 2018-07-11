NetEase’s horror-themed mobile game Identity V launched globally on iOS devices last week after racking up millions of downloads in China. Today, the free asymmetrical multiplayer title is available to players on Android as well.

Identity V takes its inspiration from Behaviour Digital’s Dead by Daylight, translating the 4-vs.-1 gameplay for the small screen. In addition to pitting four survivors against one hunter, it also follows the story of a detective who’s on the trail of a missing girl. Each match ties into this narrative and unveils clues behind the mystery.

NetEase’s take on the multiplayer horror survivor genre launched in China in June, where it has stayed in the top 10 of the adventure category on the Apple App Store, according to market researcher App Annie. The game has been downloaded over 100 million times and has more than 10 million daily active users.

Along with fellow Chinese developer and publisher Tencent, NetEase is one of the mobile games titans in China. It frequently jostles with Tencent at the top of the charts with hit mobile titles like Onmyoji and the battle royale competitor Knives Out, which generated $24 million in February thanks to its popularity in Japan. NetEase also recently announced that it will be publishing the next game from Bungie, the studio behind Halo and Destiny.