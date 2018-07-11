Presented by Intel

Making games can be tough, especially if you’re an indie studio. That’s why it can be so valuable to connect with people who understand what you’re going through — and if you live in the Seattle area, Intel is making that part a little easier for you.

The hardware company is partnering with Microsoft and the Seattle Indies Group to bring the Intel Buzz Workshop back to the Emerald City on July 20. The one-day event (sign up for tickets here) provides an affordable networking opportunity for young and veteran developers alike, giving them a space where they can learn from each other while eating a lot of food and playing games.

Starting at 10, attendees will get a deep dive into all aspects of development, covering everything from common mistakes and marketing to monetization (including ways to fund and promote your game) and working with influencers. When you’re done listening to the informative tech talks, panel sessions, and fireside chats, you can head over to the main event: the Developer Showcase.

Part-competitive contest and part-focus group, indie developers can use this time to pitch their PC games to their peers, workshop speakers, and other industry experts. If you want to be considered for the Developer Showcase, you can register online here.

The audience will have a chance to play the games and provide feedback to the presenters before ranking their favorites. Those who win — in the Best Overall Game, Best Artwork, Most Unique Game, and Audience Pick categories — will take home fabulous hardware prizes courtesy of Intel.

If you need more advice for your projects (or just for your career in general), you can also take advantage of a new addition: 1-on-1 consultations. You can schedule 20-minute meetings with any of the event speakers, a list that includes people who have worked on triple-A games like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Planetary Annihilation, and Halo: Reach. Signups are on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to visit the welcome desk for more information.

But if you can’t make it out to Seattle, don’t worry! Intel will livestream all of the workshop panels on its Twitch channel as well. It’ll also host two additional workshops later this year in Portland and Austin.

To stay up to date on future conferences, make sure to check out the official Intel Buzz Workshop page.

