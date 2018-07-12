What’s better than a dinner? Second dinner, of course. And Ben Brode is naming his new independent studio just that: Second Dinner.

Ben Brode was the head of Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone, the digital card game king that launched in 2014. It is available on PC, Android, and iOS. But Brode left Blizzard in April to pursue a career in independent game development. Hearthstone was and remains the market leader, and Brode was a public face who promoted the game and communicated with the community with a lot charm.

While we know the name of his new studio, that’s about all we have. But the company’s Twitter account promises that more details are coming.

Announcing our new game studio: Second Dinner! 🎉🎉🎉 No details just yet – but we’ll post ‘em here when we got ‘em! In the meantime, go ahead and enjoy your first dinner. 😜 — Second Dinner (@seconddinner) July 12, 2018

The new studio also has a website, which you can find here.