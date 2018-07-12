PlayStation Network is having some connectivity problems, according to numerous complaints on social media. Sony Interactive Entertainment has not confirmed the outage on its PSN status website, but players on the PS4 and some services like PS Now on PC are encountering issues logging into their accounts.

This outage is also preventing those affected from booting up online multiplayer games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: WWII. Fans are also seeing error messages when they try to play primarily single-player games that require online authentication or a connection to an online server.

Not having access to PlayStation Network also means that anyone who plays the battle royale shooter on consoles can’t get into their account, which makes me wonder if PSN is down, does your Epic account exist at all? And the answer to that is, well, yeah. It does. Go log into Fortnite on your PC or mobile device. No, not you, Android users!