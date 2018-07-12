The “lewd” gaming portal Nutaku.net is getting into esports with a $25,000 tournament. In an announcement today, the company revealed that it is partnering with adult-video site YouPorn to hold a competition for the mature-themed mobile tank battler TnT from developer Gamebau. In TnT, the second “T” stands for tanks, and I’ll give you one guess as to what the first “T” stands for.

The tournament begins this fall, and it will feature 64 players all competing for a cash prizes. Of course, every competitor will get a free 12-month YouPorn Premium membership. After all, “I’m logging into YouPorn” is the esports version of “I’m going to Disney World.”

Nutaku wants to offer more competitive games and a platform for players to show off their skills as a response to requests from players, according to product manager Ben Faccio. He also noted that YouPorn was an ideal fit for a sponsor and that TnT is well suited to the esports scene.

“TnT is definitely one of our most coveted titles,” notes Faccio. “Think of it as World of Tanks but with fully uncensored anime action integrated into the gameplay. We’re confident TnT will bring in a trove of lewd gamers and take the world of eSports to the next level.”

You can see that for yourself in a trailer that is about anime girls and then has some lewd bits in the last few seconds, so maybe skip watching it if you’re at work. Reminder: NSFW.

TnT is available to download now on Android, and you can do so through Nutaku’s website.

As for YouPorn, this is just its latest push into esports. The company has previously sponsored the pro squad Team YP, which competes in Overwatch, Street Fighter, and more. YouPorn has faced friction from organizations like ESL, which has tried to prohibit Team YP from competing due to its association with an adult-entertainment website.

But in association with Nutaku, YouPorn can sponsor an esports event that is all about adult content without having to worry about getting banned.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Nutaku’s expansion into esports and to sponsor the first-ever adult esports tournament,” YouPorn vice president Charlie Hughes said. “YouPorn has been involved in esports for years with our very own Team YP, and it has added a new level of diversity and community to our platform that we’re excited to introduce to Nutaku.”

Esports has a massive audience of young people who consume video content on Twitch and YouTube for hours at a time. YouPorn wants to take advantage of that engagement to ensure it is among the sites-of-choice for people who have let the devil slip into their idle hands.