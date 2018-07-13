The social media results are in for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the big game trade show in Los Angeles in June, and the results show that it continues to be one of the biggest events of the year for gaming.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the trade group that puts on E3, said that fans generated 15 million tweets during E3 and more than 4.4 million people watched the E3 press briefings on Twitch.

“We connected with scores of millions around the world, generating excitement about new titles and the industry’s future,” said Dan Hewitt, spokesman for the ESA, in an email.

The E3 Coliseum, which feature panels and talks by famous game developers like Hideo Kojima, had 3.4 million video views on Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Mixer.

And E3 generated more than 15,000 printed articles and was covered by broadcast media in 19 languages around the world. The ESA announced earlier that more than 69,000 people attended E3 in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center.