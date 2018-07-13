DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2018–

SSP Innovations, LLC (“SSP” or the “Company”), a provider of IT services and software to electric, gas, and water utilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TC Technology (“TC”). TC Technology, based in Carlsbad, California, is an IT services and software company focused on providing proprietary mobile software that delivers geospatial information for field staff to utilities and municipalities. The Company’s Mobile Information Management Systems (“MIMS”) software enables utility staff to support service orders, work orders and system inspection, as well as manage maintenance and compliance activities.

Jason Linley, President and owner of TC Technology, will join the SSP team as Director of Mobile Product Management. Mr. Linley and the TC management team will continue to spearhead the advancement of mobile technology throughout the SSP business.

“SSP had an overarching goal to add a mobile offering to our GIS business, and our longstanding relationship with TC Technology made them the perfect fit,” said Skye Perry, CEO of SSP. “SSP will embrace the existing MIMS product line while immediately focusing on integrating the technology into our existing work and asset management practice, which will provide our customers with an unparalleled solution for both the back office and the mobile utility workforce.”

In conjunction with the adoption of GIS, organizations are becoming increasingly dependent on their GIS-specific data and applications, which combined with an industry shift to a more mobile utility workforce, results in a need for integrated mobile applications for field operations.

“We are excited to complete our third add-on acquisition to the SSP platform in a little over a year of ownership,” said Scott Bruckmann, Partner at Warren Equity Partners. “We believe adding TC’s mobile software and product development capabilities will add tremendous value to our customer base.”

SSP, headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, is an IT services and software development company focused on delivering GIS and workforce management solutions to electric, gas, and water utilities as well as oil & gas pipeline operators and telecommunication providers. More information about SSP is available at http://sspinnovations.com/.

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

