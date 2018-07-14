The console brand accounts for one-third of the total advertising outlay in June.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you a monthly report on how gaming brands are spending. The results below are for the top five gaming industry brands in June, ranked by estimated national TV ad spend.

Industry spend increased from May’s estimated $24.6 million to about $27.7 million in June. In total, 28 brands aired 65 spots over 13,000 times, generating almost 2.1 billion TV ad impressions.

PlayStation accounted for over a third of the total industry outlay, with an estimated spend of $9.6 million on just three commercials that ran 998 times, resulting in 411.7 million impressions. A spot for the PlayStation 4 titled “Play Fearlessly” had the most spend, an estimated $6.1 million. The company prioritized its ad placements on networks such as ABC, ESPN, and Adult Swim, and programming such as the 2018 NBA Finals, South Park, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Nintendo was the industry’s second-biggest spender, shelling out an estimated $7.3 million for 15 ads that ran over 3,700 times and generated 461.1 million TV ad impressions. The company put its biggest push (est. $2.6 million) behind “Best Summer Getaway,” promoting the Nintendo 2DS XL. As per usual, the brand aimed to reach a family-friendly audience with budgets allocated across networks including Nick Toons, Cartoon Network, and Nick, and during programming such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, and Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2018.

At No. 3: FoxNext Games, with an estimated spend of just over $2 million on a single spot, “Assemble Your Squad,” that had 529 airings resulting in 109.8 million impressions. Fox, FX, and FXX were three of the networks that FoxNext prioritized, while MLB baseball, Ghosted, and NASCAR were three of the programs with the largest spend.

Warner Bros. Games came in fourth with a budget of about $1.6 million for four commercials that ran over 1,000 times, generating 279.1 million impressions. The spot with the biggest spend (est. $1.2 million) was “Lego Pixar The Incredibles: It’s Time.” The brand prioritized a family-friendly audience, with budgets allocated across networks including Nick, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channel, and during shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

Plarium Games rounds out the ranking with an estimated spend of $1.4 million on four ads that ran over 1,500 times and resulted in nearly 74 million TV ad impressions. “Truth or Tale” for the Vikings: War of Clans game had the biggest spend (est. $982,905). Three of the networks with the biggest budgets included CBS Sports, NBA TV, and Mav TV, while prioritized programming included PBA bowling, the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games, and The Jim Rome Show.