Regardless of the buzz around ICOs and other blockchain token generation events, one thing remains true. If you want people to invest in your project and hit your targets, you need to attract a large community.

AI-controlled influencer marketing platform AdHive today announced an ICO-focused marketing solution designed specifically for this purpose. The product itself is a combination of influencer marketing and AI-powered campaign management.

On the influencer marketing side, AdHive’s platform identifies individuals who have sway in the blockchain technology space and helps your engage with them. The chosen influencers then produce content in the form of reviews, AMAs, interviews, technical and white paper analysis, or native product placement.

“We have our own analytical tool, which allows us to analyze influencers’ accounts and find out the quality of the content, their base of subscribers, their organic traffic, and comments,” AdHive cofounder Alexandr Kuzmin told me. “There are several categories of influencers in our base — micro-influencers with no more than 10,000 subscribers, a middle category with 10,000 to 50,000 subscribers, and macro-influencers with more than 50,000. Such classifications allow brands to take a ‘soft dip’ into our platform — make the first campaign among micro-influencers to see how it works and warm up the market, and then after that launch a big advertising campaign and create a buzz on the crypto market.”

AdHive categorizes influencers not just by size, but by content type and area of expertise, helping marketers and advertisers choose the right people to partner with.

“It should be noted that very few influencers are highly specialized,” Kuzmin said. “Most of them prefer to combine several categories in one channel, as they make reviews on the news, crypto projects, and interviews in order to cover as many projects as possible.”

The platform also ensures that these influencers are not gaming the system in return for engagements.

“We choose those who show organic growth without any cheating,” Kuzmin said. “All influencers are selected depending on the customer’s needs by targeting. Most often, advertisers prefer to work with influencers from the U.S., Central Europe and Asia (including Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong), and Australia.”

In addition to the influencer marketing tool, the platform offers a campaign management system that uses AI to optimize campaign delivery, although it isn’t an AI-only system.

“Our platform is highly automated, and we are proud to offer our clients a service that allows them to create a campaign by pressing just one button,” Kuzmin said. “After receiving a request for a campaign, our manager will contact the advertiser and propose an optimal offer. Our artificial intelligence will be monitoring how the task is being completed, which allows us to significantly speed up and automate the process of collecting analytics for the output of commercials so that a full-scale advertising campaign could be launched in one day.”

The crypto space is, famously, awash with money right now. While that’s good news for those launching projects, it has also meant that service providers have raised their prices, which puts pressure on the entire ecosystem. So how much does AdHive’s platform cost?

“At the moment, we are offering an individual approach to each client based on their needs, KPIs, and marketing strategy,” Kuzmin said. “However, an average advertising campaign with approximate coverage of more than 80,000 views would cost about $10,000. This price includes our commission. We accept BTC, ETH, and our own ADH tokens as a means of payment. Since we have been actively working with a global network of influencers, we can offer much more favorable prices for brands than if they contact the influencer directly.”

AdHive is aware of the challenges blockchain marketers face right now and hopes its offering will appeal to startups despite current conditions.

“It is worth noting that the drop in average caps has also affected companies’ marketing policies,” Kuzmin said. “ICO marketers nowadays are trying to optimize their costs and prefer to use the most efficient channels with maximum output in the short term. We’ve created our service as the answer for such companies, since traditional marketing tools have significantly sagged in efficiency due to market volatility and government restrictions, and crypto projects need non-standard methods.”

So what’s next for AdHive?

“AdHive is not just about crypto and ICO project promotion,” Kuzmin said. “In essence, our main audience is traditional brands. We are hard at work as we prepare to release a massive protocol concept in late July. Among the additions are a mobile app and some new AI products, such as an AI Mobile SDK, Cloud Knowledge Base, and others.”