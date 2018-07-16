The premium progression pass is coming to the latest hot battle royale shooter. Realm Royale, which combines hero powers with last-player standing gameplay, is available now as a free-to-play game on Steam, and developer Hi-Rez Studios is introducing a premium progression pass to give players something to fight for from match to match.

The Primal Awakening Battle Pass is available now for approximately $10 through the in-game virtual currency. It features a dinosaur theme packed with skins for your character, mount, and more. As with the progression pass in Fortnite, Dota 2, or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you can play games and complete challenges to level it up and unlock new cosmetic rewards. Or, alternatively, you can pay the developer more money to unlock those levels automatically.

Since this is the first pass, Hi-Rez is making big promises for the rewards for anyone who buys in and plays enough.

“Players who complete the Battle Pass will earn back enough crowns to buy the next Battle Pass,” Realm Royale executive producer Rory Newbrough said in a statement. “We really wanted to thank our players and reward them for their dedication to the game,” said Rory Newbrough, Executive Producer on Realm Royale.

Of course, the whole point of the premium progression pass is to introduce a way of generating income while simultaneously increasing engagement among players. Most games with this kind of microtransaction purchase are online multiplayer games where progression does not carry over from one match to another. But with the pass, you can pay to feel like you are working toward something even when you lose a match.

And for now at least, people like this a lot better than loot boxes.