The company launched by a team of veteran Wall Street traders that is building the technology bridge for institutional investors to enter cryptocurrency trading has added the creator of the legal framework of the ICO as a strategic advisor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 16, 2018–

XTRD, a technology company building the infrastructure for institutional investors to enter into cryptocurrency, has announced that Steven Nerayoff, one of the original creators of the framework for Initial Token Offerings (ICOs), has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Nerayoff will advise XTRD as the company begins to roll out their product and onboard institutional clients for the initial trials of their complete trading platform.

“Steve is legend in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency and to have him onboard with us as we begin to onboard major strategic partners is incredible and truly an honor,” said Alexander Kravets, CEO of XTRD. “His deep knowledge of the industry, unmatched experience, connections, and expertise will prove invaluable for us in the near future. It’s also a huge testament to our project and the grand vision we have for a person like him to recognize the potential in our future and we are humbled by that.”

Nerayoff is a prolific serial entrepreneur, attorney and inventor of 20 international patents, having founded seven companies in Silicon Valley and New York City. He is a blockchain pioneer with his involvement in top projects and is also the Chairman of the publicly listed company Global Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) (TSXV:BLOC). He also founded Alchemist specializing in blockchain project development and investment. Steven has assembled a team of industry leaders having advised and invested in over 25 projects, including: Aion, Bancor, Ethereum, Factom, Global Blockchain, Investfeed, Kudos, Lisk, MAD, Po.et, Polymath, Ripio, RSK, Sirin, Steemit, Storm, Streetwire, tZERO, Veridium, Vezt, ZCash, and Zencash.

Steven’s innovative work as the legal architect of Ethereum’s record setting token sale continues to be the basic structure used throughout the world today. Steven innovated the concept of “utility,” specifically using the concept of “gas” or “fuel” for legal purposes. Steven continues to be instrumental in defining the industry standards.

“XTRD is a fantastic project that is potentially solving one of the biggest challenges in cryptocurrency and providing a mechanism that brings institutional investors into the crypto,” said Nerayoff. “What’s more, the team backing them up have the experience, connections, and technical background to make it happen.”

The veteran Wall Street traders who are building XTRD are introducing a new infrastructure that would allow banks, hedge funds, and large institutional traders to easily access cryptocurrency markets. By building a low-latency infrastructure with a unified FIX API, a technology used on Wall Street for over 25 years, along with a standalone trading platform and liquidity aggregation the company will provide precise and virtually instant pricing data while minimizing ‘slippage’ for the trading of digital assets. The company will also be building a private dark pool for private institutional trading off of the public blockchain.

XTRD is currently live with their first product, a unified FIX based multi exchange API for market data and execution co-located at NY4 Equinix data center with data connectivity across the globe. In development are several other primary solutions, such a as a unified multi exchange trading platform, a dark pool product for OTC orders that works by leveraging digital asset and fiat custodians to facilitate large OTC orders at low cost, and liquidity aggregation across multiple exchanges.

Learn more at www.xtrd.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005642/en/

XTRD

Gleb Dvoryatkin

gleb.devoryatkin@xtrade.io