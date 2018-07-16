A movie based on Naughty Dog’s hit Uncharted series (think like a flashier adaptation of Indiana Jones in game form) has been in and out of development for about a decade. At one point, Mark Wahlberg was even attached it to star as the franchise’s treasure-hunting hero, Nathan Drake. But video game movies are known for production troubles and, well, not being all that good or profitable. We may never see an actual Uncharted movie, but we got the next best thing today with a fan film starring Nathan Fillion.

Uncharted fans have always wanted Fillion in the role as Drake. He looks a lot like the charming thief, and Fillion has the same knack for quips and humor (which he showed in the great, short-lived sci-fi series Firefly). The fan film, which you can watch above, proves that he is perfect for the character.

Allan Ungar directed the 15 minute film, which has no affiliation with Sony or Naughty Dog. Ungar has a relatively unknown career, having last directed the 2015 action movie Gridlocked. This fan film nails many of Uncharted’s best aspects, including its humor, history-based treasure hunting, and heavy-hitting action.

Because of the complexities of Hollywood, it’s unlikely that this will turn into a feature length movie. But it gives Uncharted fans a taste of what could be. Even better, it gives them validation. Fillion as Drake wasn’t some dumb fan casting fantasy. It works.

If we have to have an Uncharted movie, it should look and feel like this.