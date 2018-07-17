The zombies are taking over Call of Duty. This year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won’t have a single-player campaign. But it will have three Zombies episodes on day one, and Activision and Treyarch just released a video teasing more of the gameplay.

The game will feature three Zombies experiences on day one of the release on October 12 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. They include IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead.

Regarding the trailer, Activision said, “Scarlett Rhodes is out to solve her eccentric father’s mysterious disappearance. With the help of three loyal outcasts, she’ll fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.”

The video shows that, thanks to the Zombies time travel theme, you’ll be able to use modern weapons like a laser gun, assault rifles, and a very cool sword against hordes of zombies as they infest places like the Titanic, ancient Rome, and other places.

The magic staff in the video also offers a shield-like protection from the horde, giving the defenders a circle of protection as they fight. The opening video also shows a zombie tiger going after the gladiators in the ancient Rome experience, dubbed IX.

You can set the zombies on fire, or go underwater and shoot them while you’re swimming. And you’ll have to use all your weapons as a group to take out a boss zombie with armor and a mean ax.

Check it out in the video.