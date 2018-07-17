Dialpad today announced the closure of a $50 million funding round to strengthen and expand its conversational AI services to additional products, including enterprise video chat service UberConference.

In May, Dialpad acquired TalkIQ to incorporate the latter’s VoiceAI technology into UberConference, Dialpad phone replacement, and offerings for call center customer service agents. VoiceAI can do things like provide coaching tips, determine whether the person on the other end of a phone or video call is happy with what they’re hearing, and automatically generate action items from meetings and speech-to-text transcripts.

“Evolving from a product standpoint, we’ll be adding multiparty video to it [UberConference] shortly. Beyond that, we will be adding the same AI pieces to it that are in Dialpad and Dialpad Call Center,” Dialpad CEO Craig Walker told VentureBeat in a phone interview. “Having a unified artificial intelligence experience lets a business have much better visibility into how the business is being run, how they’re talking about their products, how their sales and support reps are providing support.”

Before Dialpad, Walker was cofounder of GrandCentral, a VoIP company acquired by Google in 2007 that would become Google Voice.

Dialpad’s funding news comes days after Microsoft 365 announced a new live events hosting service that automatically creates transcripts and tags videos with facial recognition of participants.

The round was led by Iconiq Capital, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Amasia, Scale Ventures, and Section 32, and it follows a $17 million round last September. Since its launch in 2011, Dialpad has raised $120 million.

In addition to bolstering Dialpad’s AI offerings, the funding will be used to grow the company’s headcount by 100 employees — expanding its representation in parts of Europe, like the United Kingdom, as well as Japan and other parts of Asia.

Dialpad is based in San Francisco and currently has 275 employees.