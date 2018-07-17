Updated at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time. Google has fixed the problem.

Multiple online services are experiencing outages and slow responses today due to a problem with Google’s Cloud platform. The company has confirmed that it is having issues with many of the tools that websites and services like Discord, Spotify, and Snapchat rely on to function.

In a note on its status page, Google said it is working to fix the networking incident.

“We are investigating a problem with Google Cloud Global Loadbalancers returning 502s for many services including AppEngine, Stackdriver, Dialogflow, as well as customer Global Load Balancers,” reads a notification on Google Cloud Platform’s status page.

Some of the affected third-party services include the following:

Snapchat

Pokémon Go

Faceit

Discord

Spotify

At 12:53 p.m. Pacific Time, Google updated its status site to confirm that it has begun to fix the problems.

“The issue with Google Cloud Load balancers returning 502s should be resolved for majority of users,” reads the update. “And we expect a full resolution in the near future.”