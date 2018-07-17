Epic Games already hosts its megahit Fortnite on Amazon’s server platform, but the developer revealed today that it is planning to partner with Amazon Web Services to use all of its tools going forward.

Epic’s game servers and website are already on AWS, but the Fortnite company plans to fully embrace new services like Amazon’s machine learning tools and its analytics programs.

“We’ve been developing our services on AWS since 2012,” Epic platforms boss Chris Dyl said. “AWS has the broadest and deepest portfolio of services that allow us to stay focused on driving innovation in our products rather than the basic infrastructure needed to get or keep a service running. Their unmatched scalability has been instrumental in keeping pace with our rocketing player populations.”

Dyl describes the relationship with Epic as going all-in. The company’s reasoning for that is AWS provides a great experience for players, but all of the extra services help Epic make its games even better.

“We are excited to work with AWS to expand our use of analytics, machine learning, and containerized applications using Kubernetes to make our sizable infrastructure even easier to maintain,” said Dyl.

AWS is one of the biggest server platforms in the world. And Amazon has done a lot to add features to serve developers with games as huge as Fortnite. Microsoft is one of the only competitors in this space.

“Fortnite’s meteoric rise is a quintessential example of how embracing the cloud and utilizing it fully can significantly impact the trajectory of your business,” AWS commercial sales vice president Mike Clayville said. “Throughout Fortnite’s phenomenal growth trajectory, Epic Games has relied upon AWS to provide gamers with the best gaming experience in the world and to speed innovation by delivering new items, features, and play modes to the game on a regular basis. Together, we look forward to driving new player experiences, leveraging AWS analytics and machine learning services.”

For now, however, as long as Amazon keeps Fortnite up and running, most players will be happy.