As the release of 2018’s iPhone models draws nearer, previously rumored components are beginning to leak into public view, starting with three differently sized pieces of front glass. The leak on Twitter by Ben Geskin appears to confirm numerous prior rumors of devices with 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch screens, each notably showing roughly the same-sized “notch” at the top.

Apple’s introduction of the notched iPhone X was somewhat controversial last year, when the company touted an edge-to-edge screen that was supposed to cover the device’s full face but was marred by a bump in the top bezel. Apple suggested the bump was necessary to hold a new TrueDepth 3D-sensing camera system alongside earlier sensors and a speaker, but the design was criticized until it was normalized — even rivals quickly adopted similar notches.

Rumors subsequently swirled regarding whether Apple would shrink the notch on 2018 or 2019 iPhones, with initial supply chain reports suggesting it would happen in 2018, before generally agreeing on 2019. Today’s leaked image indicates that the notch will be about the same on each of 2018’s models as on the iPhone X — if there’s any difference, it’s minimal.

Similarly, the front bezels look to be very close between the small and large phones and only a hint thicker on the medium-sized phone. That is most likely due to a difference in screen technologies: The small and large devices are expected to be sequels to the OLED-equipped iPhone X, while the medium one is said to be an iPhone 9 using a comparatively less expensive LCD panel.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones at an event in September, alongside the final version of iOS 12, which is currently in beta. If history repeats, other components — including device frames, SIM card trays, and backs — will leak between now and then, potentially confirming rumored new color options and other device design elements.