Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Overwatch‘s newest hero, Wrecking Ball, will be playable on July 24. This is Overwatch’s 28th character.

Overwatch launched in May 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team-based shooter has reached over 40 million players. Adding new content, especially heroes, keeps those players engaged. It also helps teams evolve new strategies, which is important for keeping its esports scene exciting.

Wrecking Ball is a hamster (his real name is Hammond) that pilots a robot ball of death. He is a Tank character, meaning that he can absorb a lot of damage. He has one of Overwatch’s most standout abilities. He can grapple onto a surface and then swing from it. He can use this to crash into enemies or propel himself to hard-to-reach heights.

This is Overwatch’s seventh tank. Wrecking Ball is an “off tank.” This means that he’s best when helping to relieve pressure from the main tank. Unlike Reinhardt or Orissa, Wrecking Ball can not block allies from damage. He can himself absorb a lot of punishment, and his mobility and attack abilities give him better offensive tools than those main tanks. He’ll likely serve a similar role as current Overwatch off-tanks D.Va and Roadhog.

Wrecking Ball has been playable on the game’s test servers since June 28. Blizzard uses this team to tweak balance and address bugs. Now Wrecking Ball is ready for the actual game.