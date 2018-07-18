KamaGames said that its Pokerist and Blackjackist social casino games helped propel revenues up 53 percent in the first half of 2018, compared to the first six months of 2017.

That’s good, considering the Ireland and Russia-based company had a late start in the $3 billion social casino games sector. KamaGames started in 2010, but it didn’t expand into social casino games until 2016.

KamaGames CEO Andrey Kuznetsov said in an interview with GamesBeat earlier this year that a solid user-acquisition strategy and aggressive hiring (the company has 250 employees) helped it grow. In 2017, the company had annual revenues of $57.5 million.

KamaGames said every metric — such as the number of daily active users — doubled in the first half of 2018, compared to the first half of 2017. June 2018 was KamaGames’ most profitable month of the first half, which is a surprise as summer months are usually quiet.

“Obviously we are all delighted with these results and we pride ourselves on high-quality product output, regular updates to our existing games and a great relationship with our players,” said Kuznetsov, in a statement. “In H1 2018, we launched a line of Slots games as well as adding new 3D games where players bet against the casino, Set Poker and Split Bet Poker. Our Party modes have been as popular

as ever, and we have added new modes too with Clone Party and Pair Party. ”

He added, “Finally, we launched Multi Table Tournaments (MTT), which is very common among real-money [gambling] games, but we were the first to launch it into the social casino landscape.”

Kuznetsov said, “We are only halfway through the year, so expect some exciting new projects and announcements from KamaGames in the coming months. We had a fantastic 2017, but at this rate, 2018 will be even better.”