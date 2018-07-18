Skydance Interactive announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will debut in 2019. It’s the company’s first foray into VR, though it hasn’t said what platforms this will appear on.

The game is being developed in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, which is headed by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Set in the flooded remains of New Orleans, the game will challenge players to make their way through the iconic quarters, as they explore what has become a brutal, unforgiving wasteland.

Players will have to deal with others struggling to survive in what remains of this once vibrant city where the walkers will be the least of your problems.

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment will showcase the teaser art for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners at San Diego Comic-Con in a come-to-life setting at the Harbor House Restaurant from July 18 to July 21.

Skydance Interactive’s mech game Archangel: Hellfire also just launched this week.

Skydance Interactive is a fresh face in the game industry as the a division of Skydance Media. It was formed in 2016, and is part of the entertainment company run by David Ellison, son of billionaire Larry Ellison.

Founded in 2010, Skybound Entertainment is Kirkman’s multiplatform entertainment company that houses projects ranging from television, film, emerging platforms, comics, interactive gaming, live events, and more.