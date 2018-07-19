Nexon and Marvel Entertainment debuted the first gameplay trailer for Marvel Battle Lines, a new strategic card battle game featuring hundreds of iconic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains.

The companies revealed the game at San Diego Comic-Con and said it will be released in 2018 as a free-to-download experience on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices. It will test the waters as to how much people want to play Marvel games, as the comic book franchise already has a lot of other mobile games on the market, including Marvel Contest of Champions and Marvel Strike Force.

A player’s deck in Marvel Battle Lines is made up of 12 cards from a roster of hundreds of superheroes or villains, as well as powerful abilities that can be used in a match.

The goal of a match is to strategically place cards in consecutive order on the 3×4 grid that makes up the field of play to create powerful battle lines and combinations that will damage their opponent’s health meter. Players will begin each turn with four cards in their hand and have the ability to swap their cards, play an action card or end their turn by either placing a character card in the field of play or moving a card already deployed to an adjacent tile to attack an opponent’s card.

The first player to bring their opponent’s health meter to zero using combinations of battle lines with their deck of characters — three across, three adjacent, four down, an L-shape, etc. — will win the match.

The game has a single-player campaign with an original story written by Marvel writer Alex Irvine and a real-time turn-based competitive player vs. player (PvP) mode.

Fans can pre-register at www.marvelbattlelines.com to receive an exclusive Doctor Strange Super Hero card and 5,000 in-game gold.