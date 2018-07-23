Augmented reality and virtual reality consulting firm Digi-Capital reported earlier this year that AR/VR startups raised over $3.6 billion in funding during a 12-month period. To dive deeper into the numbers, it has launched a new analytics tool focused on helping entrepreneurs get a better look at the AR, VR, and XR landscape.

Digi-Capital had a soft launch for its analytics platform in May. The dashboard is aimed toward startups and larger organizations as well as investors.

“Customers told us that they need quick answers to granular questions that would otherwise take them weeks — if they could answer them at all,” said Digi-Capital’s managing director Tim Merel in an email to GamesBeat. “As many startups don’t have the resources for this sort of analysis, they also didn’t want the cost of doing it themselves. This was seen before now as a major pain point for the industry.”

Digi-Capital’s dashboard presents data from over 50 markets throughout the world, more than 800 companies, and over 1,000 different investors. Along with actual figures, like revenue generated from 2017 onward, it has projections up until 2022.

“Customers are using it for country roll-out and sales plans, product/service roadmaps, VC pitches, company/deal valuations and more,” said Merel. “They’re using it to develop relationships to build their businesses and raise money. They’re also using it to develop strategy with boards and investors, where they are now inviting us to help with both the Analytics Platform and strategy consulting.”

In the middle of 2017, a lot of folks were talking about how VR has entered the “trough of disappointment.” Digi-Capital has found that investors are now flocking toward AR, particularly on mobile platforms. But don’t count VR out just yet — The Virtual Reality Fund has found that that ecosystem shows signs of health. Over 35 VR games have now found success, generating over $1 million in revenue. In the second half of 2017, the number of games on Steam VR, Oculus, and PlayStation VR grew 40 percent.

AR, VR, and XR spark a lot of speculation about where they’re going next. Digi-Capital’s analytics platform is one tool that will help identify trends and opportunities as these new technologies grow and evolve.